Msgt. Jorge A. Del Manzano
1941 - 2020
Msgt. Jorge A Del Manzano
March 26, 1941 - September 21, 2020
MSGT. Jorge A. Del Manzano, 79 of Daytona Beach, Florida peacefully passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach. He was born March 26, 1941 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Pedro and Ernestina Del Manzano. In 1966 he married Lida Mamigonian and together they raised their children, Sabine, Peter and Jorge. His Army career spanned over 20 years attaining the rank of Master Sergeant, while serving his country with honor and distinction – a true American Patriot! He is survived by his wife Lida, their children, brother Pedro, grandchildren, Darya, Robert, Jade, Alexandra, Emily, Tristan and great-granddaughter, Ava. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 22nd at 8:30 am at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church; 4675 S. Clyde Morris Blvd. Port Orange, FL followed by the interment at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery with full Military Honors at 10:30 am. Jorge will be missed by all! Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
