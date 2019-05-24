|
Jorn Erik Pugdahl Jensen
11/27/1937 - 05/21/2019
Jorn Erik Pugdahl Jensen, loving husband and father of three sons, passed away peacefully in Palm Coast, Florida on May 21st, 2019. He was 81 years old. Erik was born on November 27, 1937 in Denmark to Erik and Erna (Pugdahl Sorenson) Jensen. He grew up in the Dominican Republic, and eventually immigrated to the United States in 1951 when he began attending Vermont Academy. Erik later attended Tufts University (Class of 1959), and then received his law degree from Cornell University Law School in 1962. In 1964, Erik completed Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island and received his commission in the United States Navy. Erik served as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) and was stationed in Beeville, Texas and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He resigned his commission at the rank of Lieutenant. In 1967, Erik began his international corporate law career at American International Group, where he served as Vice President and General Counsel, residing in Bermuda and then later in Delaware. Erik then worked for Cigna Insurance as Vice President and Chief Counsel and continued to practice international corporate law until he retired in 1998. Erik married Mary Ann Chycota on September 12, 1964. They raised three sons, Karl Erik, Poul Henning, and Hans Henrik. The family resided in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania for many years before Erik and Mary Ann retired to Palm Coast, Florida. Erik had a passion for aviation. He was a lifelong member of Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) and was a Certified Flight Instructor for many years. Erik also enjoyed traveling, and was fortunate enough to have visited 187 different countries and territories on all seven continents. Jorn Erik is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, his children, Karl (Cindy), Poul (Regina) and Hans, his sister Marjorie, and his ten amazing grandchildren who absolutely meant the world to him. Memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home in Flagler Beach, Florida. Erik will be interred at Saint David's Episcopal Church in Wayne, Pennsylvania.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 24 to May 26, 2019