Jose Luis de Ocejo
January 18, 2020
Jose Luis de Ocejo, 91, of Palm Coast, formerly of West Hartford and Madison, CT, died on January 18. Born in Cienfuegos, Cuba in 1928, he was a purchasing consultant for Aetna Life & Casualty, in Hartford, CT, for over 30 years. Jose was foremost a loving husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather ("Abuelo") to his deceased wife Blanca, son Luis, daughter-in-law Anne and grandchildren Timothy, Corinne and Christian. He is survived by his sister Leonor Aloma de Ocejo. He is also survived by many relatives and close friends in South Florida and Connecticut. "Abuelo" will be missed by all of us. The family is most grateful to his fantastic caregivers - Minerva Marrero, Yudit Marrero, and the many friends and staff of Tuscan Gardens of Palm Coast. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . To celebrate Jose's life a mass will be held at Santa Maria del Mar Roman Catholic Church, 915 N. Central Ave, Flagler Beach, FL. 32136 on Wednesday, February 5, at 11 am. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford, CT. at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens and Crematory. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
