Joseph A. "Joe" Campbell
05/04/2019
Joseph Alphonso "Joe" Campbell, 68, of Daytona Beach, transitioned on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was a native of Hastings and a 1969 graduate of Walter E. Harris High School. He enrolled in Bethune Cookman College, Daytona Beach, and earned a Master's degree in Library Science at
North Carolina Central University in Durham, NC. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. In 2014, Joe retired as a Reference Librarian at Bethune Cookman. He truly enjoyed his family, fishing and riding motorcycles. In his early years, he was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Spuds. Joe was preceded in eternal rest by his mother, Victoria Campbell; brother, Epheriam Campbell; sister, Kimberly Shanita Campbell. Cherished memories: father, Rudolph Porter, Hastings; son, Joseph Jerrell Campbell II, Tampa; siblings, Frankie (Faye) Threet, Alveta Campbell, Tony Campbell and Tanya Jackson, all of Hastings; Bruce Campbell, Australia Campbell and Glenda Williams, all of Jacksonville; Deborah Threet, Port St. Lucie; Cornester Terry, Gainesville; Erika Nesbit, Atlanta, GA; Paurette Porter, Jamaica, NY; Arleathea Porter, Long Island, NY; grandchildren, Kaven Johnson, Cameron Johnson; stepchildren, DJ, Demetrious, Rosa, Latrell Johnson, Kelley Bolling; and a host of other caring relatives and friends. Visitation: 5-8 p.m., Friday, May 10 at "Flagg's Chapel of Serenity." Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Saturday, May 11 at The Lord's Temple, 140 Gilmore Street, Hastings, Bishop Thomas Cave, III, Pastor. Elder Veronica Campbell, Associate Minister of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Gainesville, officiating. Interment: Palatka Memorial Gardens. Campbell Family Condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Professional arrangements: Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019