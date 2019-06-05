Home

03/31/1958 - 06/02/2019
Joseph A. Longo 3, age 61, of New Smyrna Beach, died June 2, 2019. He was born in Youngstown, OH on March 31, 1958. Joseph was a retired yardman for a cement company. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph A. Longo 2. He leaves behind his wife, Jan Longo, mother Betty Jane Litz, children Daniel Longo and Krista Longo, stepchildren Patrick Longo, Nicole Troxell, Joshua Witkovsky and Brandy Christopher. Grandchildren Dominic Longo, Rhiannon Longo, Aiden James and Brooklyn James. Siblings Anna Marie Adavasio, Hubbard, OH, Joanne Bone, Hubbard, OH, Maryanne Silvidi, Hubbard, OH, Roberta DeMarco, Campbell, OH and Michael Longo, Boardman, OH. Joseph will be laid to rest in Jacksonville Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019
