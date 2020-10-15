1/1
Joseph A. McHugh
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph A. McHugh
June 21, 1932 - October 4, 2020
Joseph A. McHugh, 88, of Palm Coast, died suddenly on October 4, 2020. He was born in New Dorp on Staten Island, New York on June 21, 1932 and was the youngest of seven children. Joseph enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951, where he served in Okinawa, received the honor of being named "Outstanding Airman" in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1955. Joseph was married to his high school sweetheart, Pauline, for 64 years and they have three children. Joseph was a retired New York City firefighter and served as one of New York's Bravest for 27 years. He enjoyed his work as Division Aide and was instrumental in saving countless lives during his career. Joseph retired from the FDNY in 1984 and moved to Palm Coast with his wife, Pauline. Following retirement, Joseph worked for many years at Matanzas Woods Golf Course. He was known as a hard worker who always had a smile on his face and was willing to help anyone in need. Joseph's favorite thing to do was to cruise with his wife, their dear friends the Rattos, or with his children and grandchildren. Joseph was an exceptional man who had a deep and loyal love for his family and his loss will cause a great emptiness to those he loved. His quick wit and sense of humor will be dearly missed by all who knew and laughed with him. Joseph is a shining star among men for his bravery, perseverance and unwavering commitment to his wife and children. Joseph was proceeded in death by his wife Pauline McHugh. He is survived by his three children, Robert (Rikke), Eileen (Peter), Jane (Jeff); four grandchildren, September, Heather, Liana, Alex; five great grandsons, Preston, Thatcher, Deluca, Nico, Theo and a 6th on the way; his brother Jack; many loving nieces/nephews and his dear friend Barbara. A Private Service for immediate family will be held October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID, family and friends will be able to join the family virtually at 11:00 a.m. by accessing the Craig Flagler Palms website to observe Joseph's service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Joseph McHugh's name to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hyland Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Service
11:00 AM
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
3864395400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved