Joseph A. McHugh
June 21, 1932 - October 4, 2020
Joseph A. McHugh, 88, of Palm Coast, died suddenly on October 4, 2020. He was born in New Dorp on Staten Island, New York on June 21, 1932 and was the youngest of seven children. Joseph enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951, where he served in Okinawa, received the honor of being named "Outstanding Airman" in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1955. Joseph was married to his high school sweetheart, Pauline, for 64 years and they have three children. Joseph was a retired New York City firefighter and served as one of New York's Bravest for 27 years. He enjoyed his work as Division Aide and was instrumental in saving countless lives during his career. Joseph retired from the FDNY in 1984 and moved to Palm Coast with his wife, Pauline. Following retirement, Joseph worked for many years at Matanzas Woods Golf Course. He was known as a hard worker who always had a smile on his face and was willing to help anyone in need. Joseph's favorite thing to do was to cruise with his wife, their dear friends the Rattos, or with his children and grandchildren. Joseph was an exceptional man who had a deep and loyal love for his family and his loss will cause a great emptiness to those he loved. His quick wit and sense of humor will be dearly missed by all who knew and laughed with him. Joseph is a shining star among men for his bravery, perseverance and unwavering commitment to his wife and children. Joseph was proceeded in death by his wife Pauline McHugh. He is survived by his three children, Robert (Rikke), Eileen (Peter), Jane (Jeff); four grandchildren, September, Heather, Liana, Alex; five great grandsons, Preston, Thatcher, Deluca, Nico, Theo and a 6th on the way; his brother Jack; many loving nieces/nephews and his dear friend Barbara. A Private Service for immediate family will be held October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID, family and friends will be able to join the family virtually at 11:00 a.m. by accessing the Craig Flagler Palms website to observe Joseph's service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Joseph McHugh's name to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hyland Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com
