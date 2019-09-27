|
Joseph A. Vavra, Jr.
Oct. 27, 1939 - Sep. 22, 2019
Joseph A. Vavra Jr., 79, of Port Orange, Florida, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on September, 22, 2019. Best known for his signature everyday fashion, Joe always would have on a crazy colorful shirt to match his personality. Not ever wanting to use his cane, he would swing it around and dance with it. We can never forget his RED Native brand shoes. He was so proud of his garden, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, taking his vette to car shows and browsing flea markets. Chocolate and ice cream where his favorites. Joe was born and raised in Braddock Hills, PA, to the late Joseph F. and Irene (Vojtko) Vavra, Sr. He graduated from Scott High, North Braddock, PA in 1959, then served in the army. Years later he moved to Markle, PA, where he took pride in wearing his cowboy hat and chopping wood. Joe was a member of the Markle volunteer fire department and of the Freemasonary Lodge. Joe is survived by his daughter Amy (Jim) Kaminski of Lewis Center, OH; granddaughter Ella Jo (15); sister Betty Jane Walters of Columbus, OH; brother Richard (Nancy) Vavra of Paris,TN; along with several nieces and nephews.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019