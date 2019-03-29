|
|
Joseph Angelo Rossetti
03/22/2019
Joseph Angelo Rossetti, of Orange City, Florida (formerly of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and Marcellus, New York), passed away on March 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Helene A. (Skillings) Rossetti for 71 years. Devoted father of Richard E. Rossetti and his wife Jan of Memphis, Tennessee, Paul Rossetti and his wife June of Vail, Colorado, Msgr. Stephen J. Rossetti of Washington, D.C. and Philip P. Rossetti and his wife Cynthia of Wellesley, Massachusetts. Loving grandfather to Richard Ryan Rossetti of Memphis, Tennessee, Paige Henchen of Superior, Colorado , Andrew Rossetti (deceased), Peter Rossetti of Burlingame, California, Charles Rossetti of Boston, Massachusetts, and Jordan Rossetti of Brookline, Massachusetts, and step-grandchildren, Henry Goddard of Brookline, Massachusetts, Julie Martin of Tampa, Florida, Jeanne Goddard of Memphis, Tennessee, Dr. Jinnah Phillips of Castle Pines, Colorado, and Jorrie Bruffett of Rye, New York, and 15 great-grandchildren. The son of Italian immigrants and one of 13 children, Joseph became a successful businessman. Joseph was born in Boston, Massachusetts and graduated from Somerville High School in 1939, where he played on the basketball team. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in World War II and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant, serving in the North African and Italy campaigns. After the war, he returned home to Boston and married Helene A. Skillings in January of 1946. They moved to Marcellus, New York with their two young sons in 1949, where Joseph began his career as a wholesale lumber salesman for Plunkett Webster Lumber Company. Joseph was the top salesman for Plunkett Webster for many years, selling throughout the Central New York Region. They raised their four sons in Marcellus and later established permanent residence at Sugar Mill in New Smyrna Beach, Florida in 1981. They enjoyed many years of retirement, playing golf and traveling throughout the world, and later moved to Orange City, Florida in 2011. Joseph was a practicing Catholic. Funeral mass on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10 am at St. Paul Parish, Wellesley, Massachusetts. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley, Massachusetts.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019