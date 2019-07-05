|
The Reverend Joseph Anthony Maher, Phd.
March 13, 1929 - June 24, 2019
Fr. Joe was originally a Roman Catholic priest in the religious order of Augustinians for 26 years. He left the order searching for God's path for his life. After leaving he accepted a job in Seminole County writing grants that helped provide much needed services for senior citizens. This was an opportunity to see life from another perspective. A new world, a new mission! In 1981, Fr. Joe was received into the Episcopal Church by Bishop Folwell. He served in several Episcopal parishes during his ministry. For 15 years he was pastor of the Church of the Holy Child in Ormond Beach. Fr. Joe is remembered as a gentle spiritual leader to all who knew him. He loved and learned so much from his family at Holy Child, and all the people that crossed his path. Joseph Anthony Maher was born in Wyndmoor, PA. He was predeceased by his parents, Patrick Maher and Margaret Doolan, along with his siblings, John, Jim, Bill and Mary. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Catherine and his son, Joey as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Daytona Beach on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church or Halifax Hospice. Condolences may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 5 to July 7, 2019