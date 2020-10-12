1/
Joseph B. "Jb" McGehee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph B. "JB" McGehee
October 4, 2020
Joseph B. "JB" McGehee, 93 went to be with the Lord October 4, 2020 in Boynton Bch, FL. Born in Americus GA, JB grew up in New Smyrna and graduated from NS High School where he was named "Best Dancer". During WWII he served on the USS Boxer aircraft carrier. JB received his bachelor degree from the University of Florida and additional diplomas in finance from LSU and OSU. After retiring from a long career in banking in Palm Beach County, JB moved back to New Smyrna where he was active in his church and the community. He is survived by his children Priscilla McGehee Flowers, Cynthia McGehee Burgin (Herbert), Franklin Russell McGehee, grandsons Aaron Michael Burgin (Stephanie) Joshua Joseph McGehee (Sabrina) great grandchildren Chloe Addison Burgin, Hayden Grace McGehee, Harper Faith McGehee. The interment service will be held Saturday October 17th at 10:30 at Daytona Memorial Park 1425 Bellevue Ave. Daytona Bch, FL followed by a Celebration of Life service at Waterway West Clubhouse at 315 N. Causeway New Smyrna Bch. Family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his honor to the New Smyrna Museum of History P.O. Box 968 New Smyrna Bch, FL 32170-0968

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved