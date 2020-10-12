Joseph B. "JB" McGehee

October 4, 2020

Joseph B. "JB" McGehee, 93 went to be with the Lord October 4, 2020 in Boynton Bch, FL. Born in Americus GA, JB grew up in New Smyrna and graduated from NS High School where he was named "Best Dancer". During WWII he served on the USS Boxer aircraft carrier. JB received his bachelor degree from the University of Florida and additional diplomas in finance from LSU and OSU. After retiring from a long career in banking in Palm Beach County, JB moved back to New Smyrna where he was active in his church and the community. He is survived by his children Priscilla McGehee Flowers, Cynthia McGehee Burgin (Herbert), Franklin Russell McGehee, grandsons Aaron Michael Burgin (Stephanie) Joshua Joseph McGehee (Sabrina) great grandchildren Chloe Addison Burgin, Hayden Grace McGehee, Harper Faith McGehee. The interment service will be held Saturday October 17th at 10:30 at Daytona Memorial Park 1425 Bellevue Ave. Daytona Bch, FL followed by a Celebration of Life service at Waterway West Clubhouse at 315 N. Causeway New Smyrna Bch. Family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his honor to the New Smyrna Museum of History P.O. Box 968 New Smyrna Bch, FL 32170-0968



