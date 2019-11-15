Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph B. Walsh


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph B. Walsh Obituary
Joseph B. Walsh
Jan. 16, 1937 - Nov. 12, 2019
Joseph B Walsh, 82, of Wilbur-by-the Sea passed away Tuesday November 12, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born January 16, 1937 in East Boston, MA to the late Joseph and Mary (Chase) Walsh. He and his wife Jayne lived in Revere, MA until he retired, at age 55 and moved to Florida in 1994. He was a member of Church of the Epiphany Catholic Church and was a volunteer with the Halifax Urban Ministries helping to feed the homeless. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jayne Walsh, his children, Kathy Driver, Rick Walsh (Julie) and William Walsh, all of MA. He is also survived by his sister's, Anna, Joanne and Liz of MA. A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -