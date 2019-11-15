|
|
Joseph B. Walsh
Jan. 16, 1937 - Nov. 12, 2019
Joseph B Walsh, 82, of Wilbur-by-the Sea passed away Tuesday November 12, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born January 16, 1937 in East Boston, MA to the late Joseph and Mary (Chase) Walsh. He and his wife Jayne lived in Revere, MA until he retired, at age 55 and moved to Florida in 1994. He was a member of Church of the Epiphany Catholic Church and was a volunteer with the Halifax Urban Ministries helping to feed the homeless. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jayne Walsh, his children, Kathy Driver, Rick Walsh (Julie) and William Walsh, all of MA. He is also survived by his sister's, Anna, Joanne and Liz of MA. A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019