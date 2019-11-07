Home

POWERED BY

Services
Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
386-740-1891
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ADJ Unity Chapel
105 W. New Hampshire Ave.
DeLand, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
ADJ Unity Chapel
105 W. New Hampshire Ave.
DeLand, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Boothe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Bartholomew Boothe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Bartholomew Boothe Obituary
Joseph Bartholomew Boothe
October 17, 2019
Joseph Bartholomew Boothe, 79, a native of Jamaica and resident of Deltona, FL, transitioned on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his residence. The Home Going Celebration will be 11am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at ADJ Unity Chapel. The Visitation will be from 10am until service time Saturday at ADJ Unity Chapel, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. 386-740-1891. Pastor Kevin Meadows, Officiating.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -