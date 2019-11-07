|
Joseph Bartholomew Boothe
October 17, 2019
Joseph Bartholomew Boothe, 79, a native of Jamaica and resident of Deltona, FL, transitioned on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his residence. The Home Going Celebration will be 11am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at ADJ Unity Chapel. The Visitation will be from 10am until service time Saturday at ADJ Unity Chapel, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. 386-740-1891. Pastor Kevin Meadows, Officiating.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019