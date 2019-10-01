Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Daytona Beach
167 Ridgewood Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 253-7601
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Navarra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Benjamin Navarra


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Benjamin Navarra Obituary
Joseph Benjamin Navarra
June 1, 1962 - Sep. 30, 2019
Joseph Benjamin Navarra went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born June 1, 1962 in Daytona Beach. He worked as a hairdresser for 30 years. Joseph loved animals, particularly horses, and enjoyed going to the beach. He is predeceased by his mother Elois Navarra. Survivors include his father, Joseph Navarra, his sister Rosalie Villecco (Joseph), a niece and a nephew. A memorial service will take place at Dale Woodward Funeral Homes, 167 Ridgewood Ave., Daytona Beach, FL on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 6 PM with Father James Queen officiating. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to our local Human Society. Condolences will be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now