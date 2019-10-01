|
|
Joseph Benjamin Navarra
June 1, 1962 - Sep. 30, 2019
Joseph Benjamin Navarra went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born June 1, 1962 in Daytona Beach. He worked as a hairdresser for 30 years. Joseph loved animals, particularly horses, and enjoyed going to the beach. He is predeceased by his mother Elois Navarra. Survivors include his father, Joseph Navarra, his sister Rosalie Villecco (Joseph), a niece and a nephew. A memorial service will take place at Dale Woodward Funeral Homes, 167 Ridgewood Ave., Daytona Beach, FL on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 6 PM with Father James Queen officiating. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to our local Human Society. Condolences will be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019