GAINOUS - WYNN FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - New Smyrna Beach
Graveside Services for Mr. Joseph Brooks, 61, New Smyrna Beach, who passed on March 29, 2020 will be 11 AM Monday, April 6, 2020 at Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, April 6, 2020 from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM at Gainous-Wynn Funeral Home, New Smyrna Beach. Mr. Joseph Brooks was born January 23, 1959 to Patricia Benjamin and the late Oscar Sims in New Smyrna Beach, FL. He was a graduate of Chisolm High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Benjamin; 2 sisters: Carolethia McIntyre and Patrice Belton; 1 brother, Darrell Hunter; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
