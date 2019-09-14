Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
Joseph C. LaPlaca

Joseph C. LaPlaca Obituary
Joseph C. LaPlaca
September 6, 2019
Joseph C. LaPlaca died at home on September 6 after battling cancer. He leaves behind his wife, Barbara Boulris LaPlaca, 3 sons, Peter LaPlaca of Attleboro, Mass., Joseph LaPlaca, Jr. of Winchendon, Mass., and Matthew LaPlaca of Pawtucket, RI; 3 stepsons, Brad Boulris of Cumberland, RI, Ben Boulris of New York, New York, and Brian Boulris of DeLand, FL; 15 grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was a retired trucker with the Teamsters before coming to Florida. Joseph attended the Living Cornerstone Church in Port Orange. He will always be loved by his family and friends and will absolutely be missed. Everyone loved Joe. You are invited to share your memories with the family at www.baldwincremation.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
