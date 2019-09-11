Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shannon Maloney Funeral Home - Port Orange
4084 Halifax Drive
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 760-9660
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Braun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Dean Braun


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Dean Braun Obituary
Joseph Dean Braun
12/22/1923 - 08/20/2019
Joseph Dean Braun, 95, beloved husband, father and grandfather, went to be with the Lord Tuesday August 20, 2019 in his home in Port Orange, FL. He is survived by his four children Joseph (Paula) of Davenport, FL; Jerold (Linda) of Port Orange, FL; Jill (Jim) of Tampa FL; and James (Terese) of Palm Bay FL. Joseph will also be missed by his 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Joseph was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 22, 1923. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II in the European Theater. Upon discharge from the service, Joseph married Jewell Nelma Fuller in 1947 and they moved to Daytona Beach, FL in 1950. Together they owned several family businesses including hotels on Daytona Beach and eventually beach concessions. Jewell passed away in January of this year after 72 years of marriage . The family will be holding a private memorial service at the beach in October.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now