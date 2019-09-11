|
Joseph Dean Braun
12/22/1923 - 08/20/2019
Joseph Dean Braun, 95, beloved husband, father and grandfather, went to be with the Lord Tuesday August 20, 2019 in his home in Port Orange, FL. He is survived by his four children Joseph (Paula) of Davenport, FL; Jerold (Linda) of Port Orange, FL; Jill (Jim) of Tampa FL; and James (Terese) of Palm Bay FL. Joseph will also be missed by his 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Joseph was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 22, 1923. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II in the European Theater. Upon discharge from the service, Joseph married Jewell Nelma Fuller in 1947 and they moved to Daytona Beach, FL in 1950. Together they owned several family businesses including hotels on Daytona Beach and eventually beach concessions. Jewell passed away in January of this year after 72 years of marriage . The family will be holding a private memorial service at the beach in October.
