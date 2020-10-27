Joseph E. Mulvihill

October 21, 2020

Joseph E. Mulvihill, 57, Flagler Beach, passed away Oct. 21, 2020 at his home with his family at his side. He was born in Detroit, MI, son of the late Lawrence and Nancy Mulvihill, and moved to Flagler Beach with his family in 1974. Joe worked as a sanitation truck driver for the City of Flagler Beach for many years. Joe loved to hunt and fish and also enjoyed range shooting. He was an active member of NRA. Joe loved spending time with family and friends and he will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be held 4:00 P.M. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Poor Walt's. He is survived by his wife, Nikki Sanzone; sister, Debbie Medders, Palm Coast; two daughters Brittany Kreidler, Alabama, Erica Mulvihill, Palatka; 8 grandchildren; two nieces, Jade and Jenna; two nephews, Tim and Tom; one great niece and numerous great nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Chuck and Tim Mulvihill. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



