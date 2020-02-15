Home

Joseph Edward Dyer


1960 - 2020
Joseph Edward Dyer Obituary
Joseph Edward Dyer
Mar. 28, 1960 - Feb. 12, 2020
Joseph Edward Dyer, 59, of Port Orange, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born March 28, 1960 in Detroit, Michigan. He was in the Michigan Army Reserves before moving to Florida where he also was a Florida Army National Guard for 17 years. He was employed by OWL Transportation and his last duties were in service to others by transporting Veterans to their VA and doctors' appointments. He was an avid hunter. He embodied family values and patriotism. He is survived by is wife, Betty Ann Dyer; his mother, Caroline Dyer; his two sons, Donald Lyndon Dyer and Douglas Holden Dyer; his daughter, Diana Marie Dyer. He is also survived by his siblings, Theresa McNamara Terrence Dyer and Dena Dyer. The celebration of life will be on Sunday the 23rd of February at 4pm at South Daytona Christian Church, 2121 Kenilworth Ave., South Daytona, Florida 32119.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
