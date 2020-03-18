|
Joseph J. Konecki Jr.
March 15, 2020
Joseph J Konecki, Jr., 84, of Edgewater, FL passed away at home Sunday March 15, 2020 with his wife Dolores at his side. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be missed by all. He retired in 1990 and enjoyed traveling, gardening and playing with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Dolores, his two sons, Joseph J. Konecki III of Rochester, NY (JoAnne) and Michael R. Konecki (Lisa) of Niagara Falls, NY, five granddaughters, Michelle (Mark) Salay, Alison Konecki (life partner Peter) Rachel (Michael) Leafe, Kristin (Ryan) McCurly, Anne Marie Konecki (good friend Ian) and two great granddaughters, Rylyn and Cameron McCurly. Memories and condolences may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020