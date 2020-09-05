1/1
Joseph J. Sanders
May 12, 1945 - September 5, 2020
Joseph (Joe) Sanders, 75, of Ormond Beach, FL passed away early the morning of September 5, 2020. Born May 12, 1945, in New York, NY, he married the love of his life, Kathleen Newman in August 1963 soon after joining the United States Army. Early the following year, just before deploying for multiple tours of Viet Nam, Joe and Kathy had their first son, Todd. He was followed in 1967 by Gary, who was born shortly after Joe returned from the war. While in Viet Nam, Joe he earned a Combat Infantryman Badge and other honors. He also learned electronics and communications, putting that knowledge to work for a number of years with the Phillips Norelco Company in a job that saw the young family move from New York, to Los Angeles, and then to Schaumburg, Illinois. They eventually returned to New York for five years before relocating to Ormond Beach in 1977, where both Kathy, who died in 2012, and Joe, would spend the rest of their lives. Joe was active in a number of organizations, including the American Legion (which honored him with an Award of Merit), the Daytona Beach Amateur Radio Association (instructor and Amateur Radio Emergency Services participant), the Amateur Radio Relay League (Life Member) and the Moose International. Joe was predeceased by his parents, John and Caroline Sanders, and survived by his sons Todd and Gary, his aunt Lorraine Steyskal and cousin Henry (Hank) Steyskal, his in-laws Paul and Dorothy Leoci, Joan Newman, and John and Lori Newman, and a number of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, (386) 760-9660. To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
