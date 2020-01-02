|
|
Joseph K. Griffis
02/25/1955 - 12/31/2019
Joseph K. Griffis, 64, of Port Orange FL passed away on December 31, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Penny Greer; his brother Bill (Donna) Griffis; sister, Diana Skaggs; two sons, Joseph Justin & Jeremiah Jason Griffis; daughter, Crystal Hodge Simons; and four grandchildren: Joshua, Trey, Amelia, Isaac. Joe was in construction work all of his life. A Memorial Celebration will be held January 18, 2020 at 11:00am at the boat dock in New Smyrna Beach. All family and friends are invited. We will miss you dad, we love you! To share condolences with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020