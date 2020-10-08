Joseph L. CorganApril 9, 1929 - Oct. 6, 2020Joseph L. Corgan, 91, died 6th of October 2020 in Deland, Florida. Mr. Corgan was born on April 9, 1929 in L'Anse, Michigan to Harry and Elsie Corgan and was the youngest of 13 children. He served our country with the Army in the Korean Conflict. Mr. Corgan married Beverly Chambers (divorced) and they raised 3 children. In 1971, Mr. Corgan moved his family to DeLand, FL to continue working for the Brunswick Corporation and retired after 38 years. He became member of St. Peter's Church in Deland, Florida. He was a scout master for the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and his daughter Robin Elsie Corgan Bass, partner Bernice Burke. He is survived by two sons, Joseph (Carol) and Kevin (Cindy), 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and spouses and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Corgan was a kind and generous person and will be missed dearly by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers please donate to Neighborhood Center of West Volusia.