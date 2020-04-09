|
Joseph L. Turner, Sr. "Rick"
May 13, 1947 - March 21, 2020
Funeral Services (PRIVATE), for Mr. Joseph L. Turner, Sr. "Rick", 72, Daytona Bch, who passed on March 21, 2020, will be 11 AM Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Living Faith World Ministries with Apostle Tony Barhoo, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Apr 10) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home . Mr. Turner was born May 13, 1947 in Mobile, AL to Ms. Atlean "Cora" Turner and the late Lucious Turner. He was a graduate of Campbell Senior High School and then began his career as a master plasterer working alongside his father, learning the skills and techniques of plastering for over 25 years. He was a devoted member of the Victory Christian Church, under the leadership and guidance of his brother: Bishop Ed Daffin. He is survived by his mother, Atlean "Cora" Turner; daughters: Jeannine Heard (Kevin), Katina Nutt (Roger); sons: Kenny Hall (Jessica) and Ricardo Turner; brother: Rev. Ed Daffin (Jennie)) ; daughter-in-law; brothers-in-law: sisters-in-law: ;mother-in-law, Lillie Turner; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, god children, and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020