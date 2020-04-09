Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph L. "Rick" Turner Sr.


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph L. "Rick" Turner Sr. Obituary
Joseph L. Turner, Sr. "Rick"
May 13, 1947 - March 21, 2020
Funeral Services (PRIVATE), for Mr. Joseph L. Turner, Sr. "Rick", 72, Daytona Bch, who passed on March 21, 2020, will be 11 AM Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Living Faith World Ministries with Apostle Tony Barhoo, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Apr 10) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home . Mr. Turner was born May 13, 1947 in Mobile, AL to Ms. Atlean "Cora" Turner and the late Lucious Turner. He was a graduate of Campbell Senior High School and then began his career as a master plasterer working alongside his father, learning the skills and techniques of plastering for over 25 years. He was a devoted member of the Victory Christian Church, under the leadership and guidance of his brother: Bishop Ed Daffin. He is survived by his mother, Atlean "Cora" Turner; daughters: Jeannine Heard (Kevin), Katina Nutt (Roger); sons: Kenny Hall (Jessica) and Ricardo Turner; brother: Rev. Ed Daffin (Jennie)) ; daughter-in-law; brothers-in-law: sisters-in-law: ;mother-in-law, Lillie Turner; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, god children, and friends.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -