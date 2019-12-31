|
Joseph Lee Strehle Sr
Sep. 5, 1943 - Dec. 28, 2019
Joseph Lee Strehle Sr, 78. Joe was born and raised in Pensacola, Florida but considered DeLand, Florida his home. He worked for Volusia County for 35 years. Joe and his wife Evelyn raised 5 children- Joe Jr, Pamela, James, Robert and Randolph. He spent many years around the local racing scenes and was an avid fisherman. He was very much loved and appreciated by all. He has now joined his wife of 40+ years, in heaven. He leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday January 4th, at 9:30 at the Allen-Summerhill Funeral home in DeLand.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020