The Public Visitation for Mr Joseph "Joe" Lewis will be from 4pm-6pm Friday, May 29, 2020 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home Chapel, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. The Home Going Celebration is not open to the public. Interment will follow the service at Union Cemetery, E. Euclid Ave., DeLand, FL. Mr. Joseph Nathaniel Lewis, born Tuesday, March 22, 1938 in DeLand, FL, one of twelve (12) children to Willie and Elizabeth Robinson-Lewis. He attended Bronson Elementary School and was a 1957 Graduate of Southwestern Junior – Senior High School. Joseph was a drummer in the marching band. He was employed by Pan American World Airways at the Cape in Coco Beach, FL for 41 years as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He also owned and operated Joe's Pool Hall and Friction Night Club. After retiring he opened the 909 Night Club. He is preceded in death by his parents; nine (9) siblings: Gary Rogers, Lawrence Orley, Vernon Alexander, James Lewis, Lizzy Mae Fredricks, Willie Lewis, Jr., Lila Lewis, Leon Joyce and Annie Betty Jean Joyce "Tiny". He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Janet Harris-Lewis; children: Joel (Robin) Lewis, Jacquelyn (Louis) Henry, Joseph T (Kim) Lewis, Sr. Joyce Lyn Lewis, Jeffrey Lewis, Jereal Lewis, Yolanda Ivy (Daryl) and Jerrald Lewis-Mack; grandchildren, Thais (Steven) Mmari, Tyrone Pasley,Joseph T. Lewis, Jr., Anthony Jr., Joseph (Bear), Brittnay, Tonniecia, Joellrie, Justevia, Emmanuel, Alexandria, Elizabeth, Steven, Jayden,Jereal Jr., Jamarian, Shaneisha, Jordan, J'hari, Journey, Qu'uito,Dashonta, David III, Cortney, Hannah, Dorrelle, Aziia, and Veri'gue; a host of Great Grandchildren; siblings, Gloria Jean Lewis-Hudson, Arnold C. Lewis, Sandra Lewis-Cusack, Fitzgerald V. Lewis, (#13) Marie Merritt, Lorine Glenn, Gloria Joyce and Jackie Joyce-Hill and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends. Please log onto ADJUnity.com for the full obituary.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal on May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
386-740-1891
