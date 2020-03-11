|
|
Joseph "Joeker" Lindley
March 4, 2020
Joseph "Joeker" Lindley, age 93, passed away peacefully at home in Daytona Beach on March 4, 2020 after a long illness. Joseph was born in 1927 in Forrest Grove, New Jersey where he graduated Valedictorian from Clayton High School. Immediately after graduation he enlisted in The United States Navy in 1945 and proudly served as an Aviation Radioman and Fireman. In 1947 he started his undergraduate studies in Chemistry and Education at Rutgers University, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. Reside He received his Masters of Arts Degree in Administration and Supervision from Glassboro State College in 1964. Residing in Audubon, New Jersey , Joseph started his professional career in 1951 as a 6th Grade teacher at Culbertson Elementary School in Barrington, New Jersey before being promoted to principal of Avon School a position he held till his retirement in 1981. From 1981 he served as an Analyst at Edmund Scientific Company retiring in1984 to move to Florida. Joseph held positions as concierge at Treasure Island Inn from 1985 to 1990 and as a Delta Flight Crew transfer driver for the Acapulco Inn from 1993 to 1998. Joseph enjoyed life including fishing, golfing, Senior Softball and participating in the Senior Olympics. He was also a NASCAR and Philadelphia Sports Teams fan. Loved as the ultimate Family Man for his kindness, generosity and devotion to his family Joseph is survived by his loving wife of over 70 years Therese P. Lindley, Children: John and Diana Lindley, Karen Lindley, Thomas Lindley And Kristine and Robert Malony. Grandchildren: Michelle and Kevin Hyatt, Jason and Deborah Lindley, Robert and Kara Malony and Katie and Zack Johnson. Great-Grandchildren: Dylan Lindley, Madison Hyatt, Cy Hyatt, Atlas Johnson, Saylor Johnson and Rhett Malony due 4/2/2020. Siblings: Dorothy Synder and Robert Lindley. Joseph will be sorely missed by family and friends alike for his wonderful sense of humor, warm smile and his kind way. A Celebration of Life will take place at his Wife's passing as to share as they did their lives. If desired, family and friends may make memorial contributions to the Daytona Beach Drive-In Christian Church.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020