Joseph Palinsky
March 20, 1922 - June 29, 2020
Joseph Palinsky, 98, passed away peacefully, with his wife Constance at his side, in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Joe was born in Kopcany, Czechoslovakia. In 1928, his father Michael Palinsky immigrated to the United States and settled in Flint, Michigan. Joe, with the rest of the family, came to the United States in 1936. Joe acquired skills in machine tool-and-die making in High School, in the U.S. Army, and with Flint Die And Tool. Joe served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1946, including a two-year tour across the Pacific aboard the U.S.S. Connors Repair Ship. Joe attained the rank of Technical Sergeant, and was decorated for his service. On July 3, 1947 Joe married Constance G. Ignace. After serving in the Army, he resumed his work at Flint Die And Tool, followed by a long career with the General Motors Fisher Body Division, retiring as a General Foreman in 1980. After retirement, he and his wife Constance traveled extensively in their motorhomes for the next 30 years. Joe maintained a continued interest in custom machining items for both family and friends. He was proficient in the workings of his many motorcycles and cars and enjoyed customizing his motorhomes. He is survived by Constance and their two sons, Joseph Palinsky II (partner Mary), and Mark R. Palinsky (Tina); two granddaughters Lindsay (partner Josh) and Adria Andrew (Michael); numerous nieces and nephews, and two long-time friends, Don and Mira McInnis. Joe was predeceased by his parents Yolan and Michael Palinsky, his brother Andrej Palinsky and his sister Julia Nemes. Joe was loved and cherished by so many family and friends. His knowledge, wisdom, and wit will be missed by all. Joe will be laid to rest with Internment Services at 2 p.m. Monday July 6; at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens in Edgewater, Florida. Donations in Joe's honor, made to The Wounded Warrior Project
, or to other charities rehabilitating veterans, will be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
.