Joseph Provenzano
Aug. 1, 1951 - July 13, 2019
Joseph Provenzano, 67, passed away after a short illness. Born in E. Orange, NJ, he moved to Daytona in 1969 where he attended Mainland High School and graduated in 1969. Joe began working for Mercedes-Benz where he worked for 50 years until his death. He loved anything with wheels and an engine. He was a sharp shooter and taught himself to play guitar. He is survived by his wife, Betty, of 38 years, a stepdaughter, Kimberlee Louis, a daughter, Jennifer Connell, sister Susan (Gary) Rohe and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Elsie, and his stepson Michael Louis and his daughter April France. There will be a celebration of his life on Oct. 26th at the VFW in Port Orange. Please make donations to Pawsability or any animal rescue.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019