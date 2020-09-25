1/1
Joseph Richard "Rick" Johnson
September 19, 2020
Joseph Richard "Rick" Johnson, of Ormond Beach, Florida, died at home of natural causes September 19, 2020 at age 87. A Florida native, Rick was born in Holly Hill and spent his youth and much of his adult life in DeLand. He was a graduate of DeLand High School, and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955. He married his high school sweetheart (Marilyn, deceased 1993) in 1952, and together they brought up their three children in DeLand. His early career was as a business owner, and many DeLand residents will remember the iconic Johnson's Wholesale warehouse on N. Adelle Ave. A life-long student, he studied engineering at the University of Florida, and at age 50, Rick earned his BA in accounting from Stetson University. Always seeking to expand his knowledge and engage in meaningful work, he focused his efforts on tax accounting. Though technically retired, Rick was still skillfully preparing tax returns for clients at age 87! Rick discovered the joy of cruising in his early 60s, and it was on a cruise that he met Marion, his soon-to-be wife and international traveling companion for the next 20 years. Rick could strike up a chat with virtually anyone, and made friends everywhere in the world they traveled. Athletic by nature, Rick enjoyed all sports, particularly golf and college football. He also loved dancing, puzzles & games, and family time. He especially looked forward to the annual Christmas tradition at Aunt Catfish, which he and Marion hosted for many years to celebrate the season with close friends and family. Rick had a steadfast love for his family, which he proudly called "The Johnson Tribe." He is survived by his wife Marion, son Rick, daughter Cyndi, daughter-in-law Pamela, grandchildren Nathaniel, Amanda, Joshua, Hayley, Samara (John), Shawn (Eileen), and Adam (Katelyn), and great-grandchildren Cain, Brendan, Alana, Logan, Sofia, Joshie, Aiden, Avery, Carissa, Adalyn, and Gabrielle, brother and sister-in-law J. Edward and Edythe Johnson, and a host of other much-loved relations and friends. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Barter and Clara Johnson, his first wife, Marilyn Rodes Johnson, and his son, Sam Johnson. A reception will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30th at Lohman Funeral Home (Ormond) from 1:30-2:30, followed by a Memorial Service.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
