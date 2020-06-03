Joseph T. Pascuzzi
1959 - 2020
Joseph T. Pascuzzi
November 9, 1959 - May 9, 2020
To a little boy named Joe Joe who grew up to be Red Dog. Be happy. With a smile you would reach out to help anyone. Always on the go. Very proud to listen and help out his Mom. I held his hand as a baby and until today he held mine so I would not fall. I would smile and think "Wow, that's my boy!" I will always remember the love you gave to all. I'll see you soon. Love your Mom

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
