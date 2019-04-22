Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
620 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 333-9017
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hockin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Thomas Hockin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Thomas Hockin Obituary
Joseph Thomas Hockin
04/10/2019
Joseph Thomas Hockin of Port Orange Florida passed away on April 10, 2019. He leaves behind a son, Charles John Hockin of Port Orange; a brother, Richard Hockin of Hackettown, New Jersey; a sister, Joan Applegate of Port St. John Florida; nieces, Jacqueline Popsen, Pamela Rolser & Wendy Prior of Hackettstown New Jersey and Patricia Garten; and nephew, John Applegate of Port St. John Florida. He is predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann; and niece, Claudine Flynn. Services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 8:30 am at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 4675 South Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange Florida. You are invited to share your memories with the family at www.baldwincremation.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
Download Now