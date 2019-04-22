|
|
Joseph Thomas Hockin
04/10/2019
Joseph Thomas Hockin of Port Orange Florida passed away on April 10, 2019. He leaves behind a son, Charles John Hockin of Port Orange; a brother, Richard Hockin of Hackettown, New Jersey; a sister, Joan Applegate of Port St. John Florida; nieces, Jacqueline Popsen, Pamela Rolser & Wendy Prior of Hackettstown New Jersey and Patricia Garten; and nephew, John Applegate of Port St. John Florida. He is predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann; and niece, Claudine Flynn. Services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 8:30 am at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 4675 South Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange Florida. You are invited to share your memories with the family at www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019