Joseph W. Dodd
11/11/1933 - 03/17/2019
Joseph W. Dodd, Sr., 85, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away on March 17, 2019. He is remembered foremost as the loving husband of Catharine Russell Dodd, his wife of 57 years. He is survived by his wife, Cathy, sons Joe (Megan), Loudonville, NY, Mike (Astrid) of Hamburg, Germany, and Jim (Tracy) of Katonah, NY. He was, without exception, the best husband, father and grandfather anyone could ask for. He thoroughly enjoyed his six grandchildren; Connor, Nick, Kailey, Brendan, Emily and Shane. He was born on November 11, 1933 to William and Margaret (Ryan) Dodd in New York City, and was predeceased by his brother Francis. After proudly serving in the Army and a short stint with the NYPD, he found his calling as a New York City firefighter, a profession he loved for 35 years until retiring with the rank of Captain, reluctantly, due to injury, in 1991. He was a source of great joy to his entire family, a wonderful role model for his sons, and a devoted husband to his wife. He was passionate about history and was a voracious reader. He will be missed most for his dedication and unconditional love for his family, his integrity, decency, wonderful storytelling and sense of humor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, 1000 Ocean Shore Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 at 11:00am with Father Tom Barrett officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019