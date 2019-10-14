Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph W. Harris


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph W. Harris Obituary
Joseph W. Harris
Oct. 13, 1937 - Oct. 9, 2019
As a young boy in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Joe found his passion in life – flying. He landed his dream job in 1966 as a commercial pilot for Trans World Airlines. After a successful 31 year career he retired in 1997. Survivors are: Kathie (his wife of 44 years); daughters Julie Hinson (Mike), Jennifer Osborne and Jill DaSilva; sister Dorothy Kitchen and grandchildren Erica Osborne and Inigo DaSilva. A memorial service is scheduled on Saturday, October 19th at 3pm. Holy Cross Lutheran Church – 724 Big Tree Road, South Daytona, 32119. In lieu of flowers the family requests gifts be made in Joe's name to Holy Cross at the above address.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.