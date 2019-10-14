|
Joseph W. Harris
Oct. 13, 1937 - Oct. 9, 2019
As a young boy in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Joe found his passion in life – flying. He landed his dream job in 1966 as a commercial pilot for Trans World Airlines. After a successful 31 year career he retired in 1997. Survivors are: Kathie (his wife of 44 years); daughters Julie Hinson (Mike), Jennifer Osborne and Jill DaSilva; sister Dorothy Kitchen and grandchildren Erica Osborne and Inigo DaSilva. A memorial service is scheduled on Saturday, October 19th at 3pm. Holy Cross Lutheran Church – 724 Big Tree Road, South Daytona, 32119. In lieu of flowers the family requests gifts be made in Joe's name to Holy Cross at the above address.
