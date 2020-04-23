|
|
Joseph "Ted" Walden
March 12, 1932 - April 17, 2020
Graveside Services for Mr. Joseph"Ted" Walden, 88, who passed on Friday, April 17, 2020 will be 11 AM Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery, with Reverend C. Clarence Clark, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM today (Fri, Apr 24) at Gainous-Wynn Funeral Home. Mr. Walden was born on March 12, 1932 in New Smyrna Bch to the late Joseph and Louella Walden. He was a graduate of the former Chisholm High School and Florida A & M University, where he received his Bachelor's degree. He was a Speech and Language Clinician for the Schools of Volusia County. He was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir and was the former Chairman of the Trustee Board. He was a member of the Council of Exceptional Children, a lifetime member of the Nat'l Education Assoc. and FL Education Assoc.; a former member of the FL Speech and Hearing Assoc. and the Daytona Bch Beautification Advisory Board. and he was an avid gardener. He is survived by his nephews, Vanderbilt Isom, Jr.(Ann) and Joseph T. Isom (Mary),; a niece: Janet Hart (Nathaniel); a host of friends and his church family. GAINOUS-WYNN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 386-428-5751.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020