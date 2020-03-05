|
Joseph William McKinney
June 14, 1977 - Feb. 27, 2020
Joseph William McKinney, 42, of Port Orange, FL., died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Joe was born June 14, 1977 in Orlando, FL and lived in Port Orange, FL most of his life. He was a former resident of Ocala, FL. Joe graduated from Spruce Creek High School in 1995. He was employed as manager of North Turn Bar and Grill and was a Baseball and Cross-Country Coach. Most recently coaching the Hard Ninety Baseball travel team and New Smyrna Beach High School Cross Country team. Joe had a passion for coaching and helping kids, even though he didn't have children of his own. Joe enjoyed making a difference and touched many people's lives.
Joey is survived by his mother, Deleta "Dee" Holland Glover and stepfather, Barry of Port Orange, FL., his father, Joseph R. McKinney and stepmother, Shirley of Sanford, FL., 3 Sisters - Tricia L. McKinney and partner, Michael Turner, Tara Bobelak and husband, Brandon all of Port Orange, FL., Kristina L. Glover of Daytona Beach, FL., 4 Stepsiblings - Felicia W. Wilks of Ocala, FL., Russell "Rocky" Wheeler of Jacksonville, FL., Michael Glover of Fayetteville, N.C. and Stacy Holland of Mary Esther, FL., his Paternal Grandmother, Patricia McKinney of Ocala, FL., and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents, William and Louise Holland and Paternal Grandfather, Derward McKinney.
A Celebration of Joey's Life will be celebrated on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at All Children Park Ball Fields, 481 Central Avenue Blvd., Port Orange, FL 32127. Family requests people in attendance please wear gator blue and orange attire. E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020