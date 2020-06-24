Josephine Castle
02/16/1945 - 06/22/2020
Josephine Castle 75 of Deltona passed away June 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Rome Italy on February 16, 1945 and came to the United States when she was 7 years old. In 1983 she moved to Deltona from Troy, New York. Josephine worked at McDonald's in Orange City for 25 years, retiring in 2017. She was predeceased by her husband Milton "Sonny" Castle , a US Army veteran, in 1975 and son Daniel Castle in 1996. Survivors include her sons Richard Castle of Deltona and Anthony Castle (Cindy) of Orange Park and grandchildren Jessie Castle and Sydney Castle. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 26th at 6pm at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in Orange City. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill Orange City is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.