Josephine Petros Stone

02/19/1940 - 08/23/2020

Josephine Stone was a kind hearted, loving, caring woman, known to family and friends as being a stubborn, sarcastic, and smart-ass woman, which we all loved her for. She was known by many names but the most important was Mom. She was Mom to everyone who knew her and she cared for others like they were her own children. She was a smart and educated woman of many talents and pursued many endeavors in her lifetime. She enjoyed being outdoors and surrounded by nature, camping with her family and friends. She also enjoyed crafting anything and everything. There wasn't anything she couldn't do. Josephine P. Stone is survived by her sisters, Frances Helen and Helen Mary, brother John Stanley, Her Children Terri, Patty, Cathy, Billy and Carline, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her dearly. She lived a long, fulfilled life and enjoyed every moment of it. She touched so many lives and will be missed by many but she will never be forgotten.



