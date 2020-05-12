Josephine S. Potocki
3/14/1932 - 5/06/2020
Josephine Stella Potocki, 88, of Orange City, FL passed away May 6, 2020. She was born in Lemont, IL on March 14, 1932 to the late Stanley & Pearl (Kunkel) Ertman. Josephine built a loving home with her late husband, John Potocki, Sr. They liked to take day trips together, exploring neighboring cities and enjoying one another's company. Josephine loved animals--always had pets, and fed the Blue Jays and the Cardinals in the back yard. She enjoyed puzzles, making ceramics, reading harlequin romance novels, and crocheting. Her Catholic faith was strong and she always said how handsome Jesus was in the pictures of him she placed around her home! She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Debary, FL. Her friends & family miss her dearly... Josephine was preceded in death by her dear husband, John Sr.; her son, John Potocki, Jr., and her beloved parents. She is survived by her children, Janet Potocki & Joseph Potocki (Kathy); granddaughter, Charlene Potocki; great granddaughter, Shana Lopez; great-great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Lopez; sister, Estelle Blickhahn (Jerry); and numerous loving nieces & nephews. Visitation will be May 15 from 5-7pm at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home in Orange City, FL. Inurnment & Memorial Mass in the future. Condolences to www.deltonamemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.