Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
Josephine Simpson


1947 - 2019
Josephine Simpson Obituary
Josephine Simpson
Sept. 24, 1947 - July 4, 2019
Josephine Simpson passed away peacefully at home on July 4th, 2019 with family present. Josephine was born in Fulton, Kentucky on September 24, 1947. She grew up in Nashville, Tennessee and moved to Daytona Beach in 1960. Jo was a homemaker and enjoyed genealogy, crossword puzzles, and arts and crafts. She was preceded in death by her parents Joe Billy Rainey and Fredia Rainey. She is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Michael Simpson in addition to Daughters Barbara Kates, Michele Simpson, and Marie Yongue; sisters Patricia Kitchens, Sandra Gardner, and brothers John and Steven Rainey; Granddaughter Kaitlin Kates, numerous relatives, and close friends. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a gathering of family and friends from 10:00 until the time of the service at the Lohman Funeral Home. 1201 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange. Inurnment at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In memory of Josephine please consider Halifax Health Hospice of Port Orange. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 8 to July 9, 2019
