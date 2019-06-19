|
Josie Mae Marshall
Sept. 20, 1937 - June 16, 2019
Josie Mae Marshall, 81, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida went home to be with the Lord, Sunday June 16th 2019. Ms. Marshall was born to the late Webster and Annie James on September 20, 1937, in Cox, Georgia. She graduated from Chisholm High School in 1956, and went on to complete her Bachelor of Science in Business at Bethune Cookman College now Bethune Cookman University. Soon afterward she earned a Master's degree in guidance and counseling, and continued her studies by earning a specialist degree in education from Nova University. In 1968 she began her 1st teaching position at DeLand High School, moving on to teach business in Orlando for 5 years. In 1971, she accepted a position as Administrative Assistant at New Smyrna Beach High School. Years later, she accepted another monumental offer to become the 1st African American Guidance Counselor at New Smyrna Beach High School until she retired in 2003. Ms. Marshall was a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a choir member, usher, treasurer and on the pastor aide committee. She was also a profound member of many community organizations such as Chisholm High School Alumini, NAACP, Westside Retirees, Westside , and New Smyrna Beach Community Choir. Left to mourn her death, children, Melody and Willie Patterson, Harold A. Marshall Jr., 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 10 nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 569 Washington Street, New Smyrna Beach. Viewing will be Friday, June 21, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Homegoing Service will be held on Sunday June 23rd 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the service at Glencoe-Gieger Cemetery, New Smyrna Beach. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019