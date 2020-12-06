Joy Flint
Daytona Beach - Joy Flint spent 91 years of her life on earth as the adopted mother to all the family and friends that knew her. She touched many lives from her early roots in southern Ohio to her transplanted Florida home, leaving this earthly life for heaven with a trail of honor and joyful memories. Joy was a "Super Mom" and the family matriarch to her sisters, her son Mark and his wife Jennifer, and their kids, Kiersten and Kenyon. She was the oldest of four girls and is survived by two sisters, Shirley Burke of Inverness, FL and Nola Richard of Minford, OH; a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Jennifer of Apollo Beach, FL; a granddaughter, Kiersten of Austin, TX and a grandson, Kenyon of Naples, FL. Born in Paynesville, KY, she moved to southern Ohio at a young age, where she married Jim Flint following his US Army service in WW II. Happily married, they spent more than 20 years working with General Motors in Dayton, OH before they retired to Daytona Beach in 1981. Joy quickly became famous for cooking too much southern food for anyone that would have dinner with her and her family. She became the central figure of many deep rooted friendships in Daytona and was an inspiration to both friends and strangers through her sincere and devout Christian faith that was always reflected in her selfless giving to others. In her later years, Joy formed a new foundation of deep caring friendships with her neighbors in the Kings Point community of Sun City Center. There she became a cheerful volunteer for the Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce and was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church. She will be missed by her family and all the special friends whose lives have been blessed from her bubbly personality and spirit. A virtual family graveside service will be held on December 14, 2020 at Daytona Memorial Park where she will be interred with Jim, her beloved husband of 66 years. A Celebration of Life with her friends from Sun City will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tidewell Foundation-Lakewood Ranch Hospice House at tidewellfoundation.org/giving
. Those who wish may also share condolences online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com