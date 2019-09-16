|
Joy Weiler Cougle
Nov. 14, 1927 - August 23, 2019
Joy Weiler Cougle went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the age of 91 . Joy was born November 14, 1927 in Germantown, Pennsylvania. She attended Philadelphia public schools and The University Of Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband, E.W. Rick Cougle (2013). Deeply attached to each other, they spent sixty-seven wonderful years together; residing in Greenwich, Connecticut, their summer home in Ocean City, N.J., and Spruce Creek Fly-In in Port Orange, FL. Joy was a member of the Haoli Hula Dance Troupe which originated in New York and later in Connecticut. She started her own small business, "Treasure Trove" which handled Estate Sales in Greenwich, Connecticut. Joy was an active member of the Port Orange United Church of Christ and was always willing to help and love on others. She enjoyed volunteering at The Halifax Health Hospice Resale Shop in Port Orange, and was a gifted bridge player with the Women's Club of Port Orange, FL. Joy had an indescribable love for her friends and most importantly her family. She hosted "Family Night" every week in her home as well as all the holiday celebrations. Joy enjoyed the outdoors, beaches, sunshine, and traveling with her twin daughters. Joy was survived by her only sibling, Charles T. Weiler of Palo Alto, CA. The "joys" of her life were her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She was the matriarch of the family, survived by her two devoted sons, Wayne & Blake; loving twin daughters, Lyn Cougle Peattie (Steve) and Lee Cougle White (Dick). Grandchildren include: Darci White Salisbury (Irving); Matthew Laverty; Jared White (Christina); Geoffrey Peattie (Ashley); Amanda Cougle Brunkan (Jesse); Jonathan Peattie (Crystal); Aaron Cougle (Lexi); Brittany Peattie Morris (Matthew) and many nieces and nephews. Joy was so proud of her 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed! A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday October 12, 11:00 AM, at CrossRoads Baptist Church, 1851 Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Halifax Health-Hospice donation portal @halifaxhealth.org. or Port Orange Church of Christ Mission Fund, 651 Taylor Road Port Orange, FL 32127.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22, 2019