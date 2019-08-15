Home

Pinello Funeral Home
1036 Derbyshire Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 252-7777
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pinello Funeral Home
1036 Derbyshire Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Daytona Deliverance Church of God
Daytona Beach, FL
Joyalynn Brownlee "Joy" Jackson


1966 - 2019
Joyalynn Brownlee "Joy" Jackson Obituary
Joyalynn "Joy" Brownlee Jackson
January 7, 1966 - August 4, 2019
Joyalynn "Joy" Brownlee Jackson, 53, of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away on August 4, 2019. Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM (noon), August 17, 2019 at Daytona Deliverance Church of God, Daytona Beach, FL. Viewing/visitation is Friday, August 16 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach, FL. Joy graduated from Seabreeze High School in 1984. She was united in marriage to Joe Louis Jackson, Sr. and she had one son, Joe Louis Jackson, Jr. Joyalynn was employed at Halifax Hospital and at Florida Productions for many years. Cherishing her memory is her husband and son; her mother, Lillie J. Rollins and Stepfather William Rollins; sisters Michelle Smith and Yakema Irven; stepchildren: Kenyetta, Lamont, and Louis Allen Jackson, Shonda Williams, and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
