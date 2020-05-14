Joyce Austin McKinney
1945 - 2020
Joyce Austin McKinney
09/01/1945 - 05/11/2020
Joyce Austin McKinney, age 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Edgewater, FL on May 11, 2020. She will be missed dearly.

She is preceded by her husband, William Austin McKinney, Father, Lester Austin, and Mother, Estelle Austin. She is survived by her two sons, Joel Allen McKinney, and Jay Austin McKinney, sister Darlene Brown, step-daughter Donna Riddle, and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Joyce was born in Jersey City, New Jersey. She graduated from Montclair State College, and was a physical education teacher for the New Jersey public school system before retiring to Florida in 1992. She was a travel and cruising enthusiast. Over the last few years, Joyce has practically toured the world!

Memorial Services are to be arranged. For questions, and updates visit www.JoyceMcKinney.remembered.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 14 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
