Joyce Eileen Rogers
March 16, 1933 - January 30, 2020
Joyce Eileen Rogers (nee Spivey) passed away in Little Rock on 01/30/2020. She joined her beloved husband, Thomas, and her Lord and Savior in heaven. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas L. Rogers; by her parents, Daisy and Robert Edwards and Cannie "Shorty" Spivey; and by her beloved siblings, Geri (Spivey) Cook and Donald Ray "Buddy" Spivey.
Joyce is survived by her two daughters, Tonya Lynn (Rogers) Fox of Jacksonville, Florida and Susan Geraldine Rogers of Little Rock, Arkansas. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law: Jan Spivey, Betty Lou Bagwell, Mildred McKamie, Jane Adams and Helen Wilkie; by her nephews: James Bagwell, Gary Teal, Darryl Spivey, Derek Cook and Dan Adams; by granddaughters: Samantha (Fox) Pickett and Ashley Fox; and by great grandchildren: Mia, Heaven and Ace; as well as numerous cousins, great nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Joyce was born at home in Osteen, Florida on March 16, 1933. She graduated from Deland High School in June 1951 and met her beloved Thomas L. soon after. They married in November 1951 and enjoyed a life of travel and adventure. In her lifetime she was a beautician, a seamstress, a wife and a mother. She and Tommy settled in Heber Springs in 1984, and they loved their life and friends on the Little Red River. Joyce loved the Lord and frequently recounted the story of how Tommy brought her to salvation. She was creative, witty and courageous—a real dare devil. She overcame numerous physical challenges in her lifetime, and, despite those challenges, she always had a smile and a laugh. All who encountered her left feeling better about themselves.
The daughters would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers, nurses, counselors and staff of Arkansas Hospice for their tender care of our mother. She enjoyed each and every visit, and she was so appreciative of the care she received from all. We are also grateful for the kindness and love given our mother by Gayle Bowman who we embrace and love as family.
A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Sugarloaf Baptist Church in Heber Springs with Brother Tony Criswell officiating,
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020