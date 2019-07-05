Home

Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach
336 S. Halifax Ave.
Ormond Beach, FL
Joyce Elaine Swihart


1941 - 2019
Joyce Elaine Swihart Obituary
Joyce Elaine Swihart
December 6, 1941 - July 2, 2019
Joyce E. Swihart, 77, of Ormond Beach, Fl., passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at home with her family by her side. The memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach, 336 S. Halifax Ave., Ormond Beach, Frank Johnston officiating. Joyce was born December 6, 1941 in Rockford, Il., the eldest child of Gerald Bernard Fensterman and Marjorie (Albrecht) Fensterman. She married Gene A. Swihart November 10, 1962. They had three boys.
Joyce's interests were knitting, crochet, family, friends, church and politics. Joyce will be greatly missed by her three sons, Gene Swihart, Ormond Beach, Fl., Mike Swihart, Foley, Al., and James Swihart, Bronson, Mi., her four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Methodist Children's Home/ Madison Youth Ranch (FUMCH.org), Genesis Counseling Center.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 5 to July 7, 2019
