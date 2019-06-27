|
|
Joyce Elaine Tavares Johnson
06/23/2019
Joyce Elaine Tavares Johnson, formerly of Providence, Rhode Island, age 79, passed away Sunday, June 23rd in Ormond Beach, FL. She was employed with the Boston and Daytona Beach Housing Authority for 40+ years combined. She was an active and loved member of the New Bethel AME Church, the Ormond Beach NAACP, and orchestrated several events around the Daytona Beach area. She was savvy, loving, reliable, and an example of strength for many. Mrs Johnson was the daughter of the late Antonio and Ersalen Tavares, the loving sister of the late Eta Clark, Fannie Rowlands, surviving sisters Nathalie Clark and Wynette Ferguson. She was the loving wife of the late Charles M. Johnson, the mother of the late Gregory K. Tavares and surviving son Eric M. Johnson. She is survived by her grandchildren Nia Morrison, Antoni Davis, Ciara Tavares, Stephond Goler, Erica Goler, Elias and Adrianna Tavares. Mrs Johnson was the exceptional great-grandmother of Tai Smith, Aunesty Jones, the children of Antoni Davis, Alyyah Goler, Olyvia Curry, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019