Joyce G. Smith
January 27, 1932 - July 7, 2019
Joyce G. Smith, 87, of DeBary, passed away on July 7, 2019. She was born on January 27, 1932 in Bemis, Tennessee to Thomas A. and Lorraine D. Garrett. Joyce is survived by her husband Hewitt B. (Smitty) Smith of DeBary, Florida; daughter Cyndee Poole, DeBary, Florida; grandsons and their wives Ryan McDavid (Hope) of Maitland, Florida, Eric Putt (Melissa) of Maitland, Florida and Andy Poole of Lake Mary, Florida and many loving nieces and nephews from Central Florida and Tennessee. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Lorraine Garrett and a sister Dorothy Marie Replogle. She was retired from Ford Motor Credit with 25 years of service as a Collection Manager. She also was in finance business for 33 years. Joyce was a member and past president of the Pilot Club of Greater Pensacola. Joyce moved from Humboldt, Tennessee when she married her husband Hewitt B. Smith on November 24, 1949. She lived there for 46 years and when she retired she and her husband relocated to DeBary, Florida in 1955 to be near her only child Cyndee Poole and their 3 precious grandsons. She loved to cook and she was an amazing southern style cook and for about ten years she provided the best Sunday dinners after church for her family and they enjoyed every minute and every bite and nothing made her happier. She was an active member of Richards Memorial Church in Pensacola from 1949 until 1995. When she moved to DeBary, Florida she became a member of Deltona Alliance Church where she faithfully served as a volunteer in the church office where she maintained the prayer list, and many of the members remember her calling them to ask about their prayer request. She also appointed herself as the "birthday lady" and everyone on staff had a cake for their special day. Her grandkids called her "Memaw" and before long everyone called her Memaw, young, and old alike. Besides her love of cooking, she was an avid reader and over the years, she read and collected many hardback books and made her daughter promise that she would read them all someday. There was no doubt that her greatest joy in life was her daughter Cyndee and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family dinners and celebration made her the happiest and she would call her daughter after every event and say that she had the best time ever. And finally, she will be remembered for her generosity. Whatever the occasion might be, she loved buying and giving presents to her family, friends, doctors, and the mail carrier amongst many. She could make everyone smile and laugh with her stories that she loved to tell, especially about her childhood, but no topic could match her stories about her only child, daughter Cyndee and if you talk to her more than 15 minutes, you would know about Cyndee too! There was no mother who loved her child more than her. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 9 AM to 10:00 AM at Deltona Alliance Church, 921 Deltona Boulevard, Deltona, Florida with a Funeral Service at 10:00 AM with Dr. Brad Stephenson, Officiating. Interment to follow at Deltona Memorial Gardens. Donations in her memory may be made to Deltona Alliance Church.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019