Joyce June Kane


1928 - 2020
Joyce June Kane Obituary
Joyce June Kane
August 26, 1928 - March 13, 2020
Kane, Joyce June, 91, passed away on March 13, 2020 at Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Home in St Petersburg, FL. Joyce was born in Royal Oak, Michigan and lived in Ormand Beach from 1979-2013 with her husband Arthur Kane. They were members of 1st United Methodist Church on Halifax Drive in Ormond Beach.
Survivors include two children, Linda Duncan-Cohen and Douglas Duncan and his wife Deanna. Three grandsons, Andrew Cohen, Joshua Cohen and Alexander Duncan and two step grand children John Jones and Lindsay Jones.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Ormond Beach, Fl.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020
